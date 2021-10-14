HARTFORD – Capitol Consulting LLC has added a new lobbyist to its ranks.
The Hartford-based, full-service state government relations firm has announced that it hired Reagan Kenney, a 2020 Central Connecticut State University graduate, as a Government Relations Associate/Lobbyist.
Kenney was previously a legislative intern for Capitol Consulting. In addition to lobbying, Kenney also will manage the firm’s social media presence, maintain the firm’s bill-tracking system, research issues for clients, and supervise the firm’s legislative interns, according to the announcement.
Capitol Consulting’s 55 clients include corporations, professional associations, municipal organizations, and nonprofits.
Capitol Consulting Adds Lobbyist
HARTFORD – Capitol Consulting LLC has added a new lobbyist to its ranks.