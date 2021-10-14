The Directory

Capitol Consulting Adds Lobbyist

HARTFORD – Capitol Consulting LLC has added a new lobbyist to its ranks.

The Hartford-based, full-service state government relations firm has announced that it hired Reagan Kenney, a 2020 Central Connecticut State University graduate, as a Government Relations Associate/Lobbyist.

Kenney was previously a legislative intern for Capitol Consulting. In addition to lobbying, Kenney also will manage the firm’s social media presence, maintain the firm’s bill-tracking system, research issues for clients, and supervise the firm’s legislative interns, according to the announcement.

Capitol Consulting’s 55 clients include corporations, professional associations, municipal organizations, and nonprofits.

