Mashantucket Pequot Nation To Present ‘Schemitzun’ Feast

The public can enjoy tribal dance exhibitions, music, as well as Native American-made crafts and cuisine at the annual Schemitzun: Feast of Green Corn and Dance, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, at the Mashantucket Pequot Cultural Grounds.



The event is family-friendly and marks the ushering in of the 2021 harvest season, where the Nation will “give thanks to the Creator for our rich heritage while honoring our ancestors, warriors, veterans, and Elders,” according to the group’s webpage.



Attendees can see demonstrations of fire-pit cooking, wampum and fishnet making, loom beadwork, and basketry at a 17th century Eastern Woodland Village exhibit. The festivities will feature various events including singing, dancing, and drumming.



Hours are from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.



Information regarding admission fees, parking, free shuttle service, and directions can be found here. The event brochure can be downloaded here.