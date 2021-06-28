reSET To Present Food Incubator to Assist Start-ups, Food Community

Food start-ups will show what they learned through reSET’s Food Incubator program, which focused on teaching these businesses how to adapt and thrive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the organization’s pitch event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

reSET worked in conjunction with Hands on Hartford, a social service nonprofit, to present the cohort.

Wednesday’s virtual event is the culmination of a 12-week program, during which participants attended workshops on a variety of topics including marketing, pricing, and cultivating an online presence. reSET and Hands on Hartford will help connect participants with mentors, potential investors, and resources such as kitchen space, coordinators said.

Representatives from the 16 start-ups will discuss their own background stories while presenting their business objectives and explaining why the audience – who will vote for their favorite entrepreneur – should support their particular business.

While this is a free event, anyone who can make a donation is encouraged to purchase a $20 donation ticket. Organizers say all money raised by ticket sales will be put back into the Food Incubator program so more start-ups can participate next year.



You can RSVP here.



This program is supported by Launch Hartford and the Hartford Culinary Collaborative.