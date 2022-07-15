Lieberman Scholarship Fund Awards Scholarships to Five Connecticut Students

The Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund has awarded five Connecticut high school graduates each with a $1,500 scholarship as members of the 10th class of Lieberman Scholars, Fund representatives recently announced.



The Fund – which has awarded $225,000 since its inception – will renew those scholarships if the students maintain a good academic record. The Fund also announced that it awarded scholarships to 14 returning college students.



The five recipients are:

Arjun Anand of Stamford. Anand is a graduate of Westhill High School, where he was Founder and Captain of the High School Fed Challenge Team. He was also captain of the boys’ varsity tennis and Debate teams. A National Merit Scholar, Anand will attend Dartmouth College.





Sophie Kudler of West Hartford. A graduate of William H. Hall High School, Kudler uses her published book, KenKen for Kids!, to teach KenKen math puzzles. She was also Founder and Editor-in-Chief of her school's foreign-language magazine, her school's yearbook Co-Editor-in-Chief, trivia team Captain, and is a Coca-Cola Scholar and National Merit Scholar. She will attend the University of Pennsylvania.





Easha Patel of Ellington, graduated from Ellington High School, where she was Class Valedictorian, Class Scholar, and a National President's Award recipient. She also was a member of the school's Indoor and Outdoor Track team, Cross Country team as well as its Math Club, Computer Science Club, and Student Council. She earned a National Honors Society designation, and will attend Northeastern University.





Anmol Sapru of Cheshire, graduated from Cheshire High School where he was involved in multiple school clubs. An avid swimmer, Sapru was his school's swim team co-captain, and earned a place on the All-Conference team. He will attend Duke University.





Avery Tripp of Falls Village. A graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Tripp was Class Salutatorian, a recipient of the Superintendent's Award and earned Highest Honor Roll recognition. She volunteers as an assistant instructor for the beginner classes in her Dojang – where she earned a black belt in Taekwondo – helps distribute food at a local food pantry, and works with children with special needs. She will attend the University of Hartford.



More than 40 new students and 105 renewal students attending 31 colleges have received scholarships through the Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund . Applications are reviewed by a selection committee at Scholarship America, organization representatives said.



For information on how to apply for scholarships, go to https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/lieberman/. The next round of scholarships will open in February 2023.



