Foxwoods Appoints Senior Vice President of Marketing

Foxwoods Resort Casino has appointed a new marketing senior vice president who brings with him more than 15 years of experience in the gaming industry.



Blair Bendel, who most recently served as regional vice president of marketing at Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming, Inc., will direct several areas as part of his position, including entertainment, player development, special events, direct/database marketing, advertising, brand, social, web/app, and public relations, according to Foxwoods representatives.

“Blair is a proven industry leader whose extensive knowledge and expertise in gaming and resort development, will play a meaningful role in Foxwoods’ continued evolution as the leading integrated resort casino destination in the Northeast,” said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, through a prepared statement. “His ability to successfully implement strategic marketing programs that inspire brand loyalty will be pivotal as we continue to elevate the overall guest experience through property enhancements, strategic partnerships and experiences.”

Bendel said he looks forward to working as part of the resort’s senior leadership team.

“Foxwoods has been an iconic destination within the casino and lodging space for years. I am looking forward to working alongside the talented executive leadership team, and am confident that Foxwoods will continue to redefine what the premiere resort casino experience entails for loyal, as well as future, guests,” he said.

At Boyd Gaming, Inc., Bendel supervised strategy, analysis, and project management for a variety of gaming and hospitality properties, including Ameristar St. Charles, Ameristar Kansas City, Belterra Casino Resort and Belterra Park Cincinnati, according to Foxwoods.