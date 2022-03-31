Press Release: It’s a matter of fairness and equity. Support H.B. 5474.

Press Release: A Message from Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler

“The power to tax is a foundation of sovereignty providing the means by which a government ensures public safety, provides health and human services, and promotes economic development. Nowhere in America can one state or town tap into another state or town’s coffers to support its own efforts. Yet, that’s exactly what happens to Mashantucket – a neighboring town takes revenue that should rightfully belong to the Reservation. Please help correct this injustice, support H.B. 5474. It’s a matter of fairness and equity.”

–More information is available HERE

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is included among the advertisers who support CTNewsJunkie.com.