Mercy High School students donate toys to children in Ukraine

Students from Mercy High School put together over 500 shoe boxes filled with toys, which will be sent to children in Ukraine.



The initiative started after a supporter of the school saw a social media post from Realty ONE Group CEO Kuba Jewgieniew – whose own children wanted to find a way to help – to fill shoe boxes with toys. Jewgieniew took to Facebook and other social media platforms to raise awareness of the project, which is a nationwide effort.



Mercy students separated the toys for children of all ages, babies, boys and girls, and were decorated with hopeful messages to the children they are meant for, organizers said. The boxes are small enough so the Ukrainian children can carry them with them.

Jewgieniew is sponsoring the shipping to Poland, where his family members are helping distribute the boxes directly to Ukrainian refugee children. Jewgieniew has opened donation centers at Realty ONE Group locations throughout the country, including those in Monroe and Norwalk.