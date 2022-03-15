Foxwoods Announces Lineup for ‘Women Leading Industry’ Celebrity Brunch Summit

The public will get a chance to meet and ask questions of local and national celebrity guests about a variety of topics including business and branding, officials from Foxwoods Resort Casino have announced.

Tickets are now on sale for “Women Leading Industry” Celebrity Brunch Summit, which will start at 11:30 a.m. April 16 at the casino’s Premier Ballroom.

The event will feature discussions regarding the technology, music and arts, and entertainment industries where participants can attend Q&A sessions and discussions about social impact, the importance of investing, and facing adversity. There will be a brunch buffet, live entertainment, and raffles.

Hosted by TV host and motivational teacher June Archer, the Summit will also feature the following guests:

LaToya Tonodeo, Actress from hit TV series “Power Book II: Ghost”

Angela Yee, Radio Personality and On-Air Talent from New York’s Power 105.1 “The Breakfast Club”

Kathy Romero, Global Event Planner, Public Figure, Coach and Speaker

Monifah, R&B Singer (“I Miss You,” “You,” “Touch It”)

Gina Luari, Founder of “Place 2 Be” Restaurants

Anna Nyakana, Author, Niyah Zuri

Olivia Bé Nguyen, Artist and Mental Health Artvocate

Danni Fountain, Radio Personality and On-Air Talent from Connecticut’s Hot 93.7

Kaeli Roselle, R&B Singer (“Hey Lover (Crush),” “Away”)

For more information on the Women Leading Industry Celebrity Brunch Summit, please visit Foxwoods’ website.