Connecticut Bar Association Names Day Pitney Attorney as 2022 Ladder Award Recipient

The Connecticut Bar Association has named a Day Pitney attorney who specializes in intellectual property as the winner of its 2022 Ladder Award.



Elizabeth “Beth” Alquist, an Intellectual Property Partner at Day Pitney LLP in Hartford, is also chair of the firm’s Litigation Department. She will be honored at the 2022 Pathways to Leadership for Women Lawyers dinner on Thursday at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.



The Women in the Law Section and Young Lawyers Section’s Women in the Law Committee will present the award, which began in 2007 to recognize the efforts of women mentoring more junior female lawyers.



“Within our firm, Beth has been a tireless advocate for our efforts to retain, mentor, and promote female attorneys and attorneys of color,” said Day Pitney’s Managing Partner Thomas Goldberg in a statement. “Since Beth joined the firm’s Executive Board two years ago, I have often reached out to her when a difficult issue arises, because she always brings common sense and sound judgment to bear. She is a shining example of someone who not only has shattered the glass ceiling, but has used her success to advance the careers and opportunities for many people.”



Alquist represents clients in patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, non-competition, and technology-related disputes in federal and state courts, as well as before the International Trade Commission, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, according to the announcement.



Alquist served as a member of the firm’s 8-person Executive Board and as the first female chair of its Intellectual Property and Technology group. She also co-founded the firm’s women’s initiative, Women Working Together. She also has volunteered with Lawyers for Children America, as a basketball coach for a West Hartford youth basketball league, and has been an adjunct professor of Patent Litigation at UConn Law.