Public Voting Underway for 2022 CT Entrepreneur Awards

The public has until March 6 to weigh in with their choices for the 6th Annual Connecticut Entrepreneur Awards, as 90 finalists – including individuals, businesses and organizations from throughout the state – compete to win.

Voting is now open in 10 community categories, including Venture, Community Builder, Space, Corporate/Institutional, Education, Funding, Economic Development, Event and Program. The category for Entrepreneur is the most popular with 32 finalists vying for the top prize.

The public vote will determine winners and honorable mention recipients in those ten categories, organizers said, but there are also judges’ categories that will be evaluated by judges from outside Connecticut.

To vote, visit CTEntrepreneurAwards.com and provide your email address. Individuals can only vote once for any particular finalist but can vote for more than one finalist in each category.

Winners will be announced at an in-person celebration from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at Paier College of Art in Bridgeport. Tickets are now on sale.

The CT Entrepreneur Event Organizers consortium, an all-volunteer cooperative effort of people and organizations, coordinates this awards presentation, which started in 2017. Proceeds from the ceremony go to programs offered through the Entrepreneurship Foundation.

