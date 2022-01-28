reSET Opens Applications for Latest Food Incubator

Those who have an idea for a small, sustainable food business have until Feb. 8 to apply for a spot in this year’s Food Incubator offered by reSET, the Hartford-based non-profit.

The Food Incubator is open, free of charge, for individuals and micro-enterprises (businesses of five people or less) that are Connecticut-based. The virtual program is 12 weeks long and will cover business planning, acquiring customers, marketing & branding, pricing, regulations & licenses, and getting into different markets. Mentors with experience with successful food businesses will join.

While any Connecticut-based business can apply, Hartford residents, Hartford-based businesses, businesses that primarily serve Hartford residents – as well organizations owned by women and people of color – will be given priority.

For more information, go here. Businesses will be notified by Feb. 22 whether they were accepted and courses will start March 2.