Insurance Association of Connecticut Hires New General Counsel

The Insurance Association of Connecticut (IAC) has hired an attorney from the Legislative Commissioner’s Office to be its General Counsel.



The IAC cited Brooke Foley’s experience with the state legislature and the legislative process as one of the reasons it is bringing her on.



“Brooke will be an excellent advocate for our state’s insurance industry and we are very pleased to have her on board,” IAC President Eric George said.



Now a Glastonbury resident and mother of two children, Foley has an extensive legal background, having worked as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate for the U.S. Air Force and a prosecutor for Nevada’s Attorney General’s Office before moving to Connecticut.



The IAC represents large and small insurers, in the US and abroad, and updates its members regarding laws, regulations, and court decisions that impact their business in the state, association representatives said.