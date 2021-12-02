Realtor Of The Year Selected By Greater Hartford Association

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors has recognized a 15-year veteran of the real estate industry as its 2021 Realtor of the Year for her dedication to fighting for fair housing.



Cheryl Hilton, of eXp Realty LLC, was previously recognized with the Connecticut Fair Housing Empowering Communities Award in 2016 for her work in making fair housing a mandatory continuing education course for all real estate practitioners.



Hilton has been a member of the Board of Directors for both the Connecticut Association of Realtors as well as the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors. She is a long-term first home buyer’s instructor for Waterbury Neighborhood Services, and is a current board member for the Re-Center Race & Equity in Education.