Eversource Appoints New President of Electric Operations in Connecticut

Eversource, which provides energy to businesses and residents, has announced the appointment of a Tolland resident as its new president of the company’s electric operations in Connecticut.

Steve Sullivan, a company employee for the last 30 years, will work to help rebuild “the confidence and trust of our customers, the business community and elected leaders across Connecticut,” the organization announced.



Sullivan officially became President of Connecticut Light & Power Company on Dec. 5. In addition to leading Eversource’s storm response and resource allocation decisions with the Connecticut Incident Command Team, Sullivan also oversees electric operations and system maintenance in the state, officials said.



Sullivan’s is responsible for Electric Field Operations, Regulatory Affairs, and Community Affairs. Company officials said that Sullivan has “extensive electric distribution knowledge, including system operations and system restoration,” representatives said.



“Steve’s deep industry knowledge and experience position him as the ideal candidate for this strategically important position,” said Eversource Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Werner Schweiger in a prepared release. “As we re-set our relationships with communities and customers in Connecticut, Steve will play a critical role in building positive relationships and partnerships while driving a refreshed customer focus and aiming for continuous operational improvements.”

According to figures provided by the company, Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.27 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 246,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 216,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut.