Center for Latino Progress Announces New Executive Director

The Center for Latino Progress has hired a new executive director, the organization recently announced.



Arleen Cohen, who has been the interim executive director since July, officially started the executive director position this month after the group’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to hire her.

She succeeds Yanil Teron, who retired in June 2021 after 20 years leading the organization.



Cohen has been with CLP for 12 years. She was CLP’s director of finance before becoming interim executive director, and has a total of 30 years experience in finance and community development.



In addition to its training programs, CLP also provides legal immigration services.