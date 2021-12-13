CBIA Board Elects RSCC Executive as Chair

Members of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association’s Board of Directors elected an executive from RSCC Wire & Cable as its new chair at its recent meeting.



Rina Patel, vice president of operations multi-site with RSCC Wire & Cable, while Jeff Hubbard, senior vice president and regional manager at Liberty Bank in New Haven, will go from board chair to immediate past chair.



Kevin Grigg, the president of Manchester-based Fuss & O’Neill, and Matthew McSpedon, executive director, Connecticut and Mid Hudson Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries at JP Morgan Chase Bank in Shelton, were elected as the two vice chairs.



Patel said, through a prepared release, that she wants to contribute to the growth of the manufacturing industry, adding that CBIA’s work helps raise awareness and education of businesses throughout the state.



“CBIA provides me with a platform to share my passion and business acumen when working through the issues and concerns of the business community. The chair position allows our members’ voices to be heard through my involvement at a leadership level where I can help initiate action and evaluate results,” Patel said.