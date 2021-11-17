Mystic Market Kitchen & Eatery Opens at Foxwoods Resort Casino Thursday

Foxwoods Resort Casino has announced that Mystic Market Kitchen & Eatery will open its fifth location this Thursday at the resort’s Great Cedar concourse in the Great Cedar Hotel.

The market – which has locations in Mystic, Westport, and Old Saybrook – features handmade artisan foods made from locally sourced ingredients. Owned and operated by The Coastal Gourmet Group, the market will offer a variety of items including pastas, brisket, and salads.

“Mystic Market Kitchen & Eatery is well-known across the state as a delicious one-stop-shop for gourmet meals, and we’re excited to partner with The Coastal Gourmet Group to bring their delectable offerings to Foxwoods,” Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, said in a prepared release. “We remain hyper-focused on delivering new and coveted experiences for our guests, and Mystic Market is the perfect addition to our resort – especially ahead of the busy holiday season.”

Hours for Mystic Market Eatery & Kitchen at Foxwoods are: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Customers will also be able to purchase market branded olive oils, vinegars, spices, and other crafted retail items.



