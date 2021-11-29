McDowell Communications Group Welcomes New Digital Media Director

The woman charged with overseeing digital and social media for the state Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has now joined McDowell Communications Group as its Director of Digital Media.



At the Hartford-based communications firm, Sabrina Rivera will be responsible for overseeing digital and social media for clients, developing digital content and managing the firm’s online presence, the company announced.



Rivera had collaborated with McDowell Communications Group during the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Rivera, who has a Master’s in Communications from the University of Hartford, has also helped promote a municipal downtown as a communications and media specialist for a non-profit, and is also a videographer.