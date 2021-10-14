Connecticut State Medical Society Inaugurates Its 183rd President

The Connecticut State Medical Society has inaugurated the director of the Retina and Macula Center at the Yale University School of Medicine as its 183rd President, the group has announced.

Dr. Ron Adelman, who is also a professor and scientific director of the European VitreoRetinal Society (EVRS), was inaugurated this week at the organization’s 2021 Annual Meeting. Adelman succeeds Dr. Gregory Shangold, of Mansfield, who led CSMS through the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Adelman said in the announcement that he will continue the organization’s work in pursuing good healthcare policy as well as advocating for doctors and patients.



Adelman arrived at the Yale University School of Medicine in 2001, after completing his residency in ophthalmology at Harvard University and a fellowship in retinal surgery, also at Harvard. After arriving at Yale, he was promoted to full professor and interim chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science.



Adelman has received various honors for his work, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s “Achievement Award” and “Senior Achievement Award.” The Lions of Connecticut recognized him as a “Knight of the Blind” for “outstanding work throughout the state and in the global community.”



Adelman has a Master of Public Health (MPH) from the University of California at Berkeley and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the Yale School of Management.



For more information about the Connecticut State Medical Society, visit www.csms.org.