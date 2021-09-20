‘Staffer’ Podcast Features Discussion on Redistricting

Kelly Burton, President of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), is the featured guest on the fall premiere of Global Strategy Group’s podcast “Staffer,” where she discusses the important role of public participation – and Census data – in putting together fair maps for voting districts that adequately represent the needs of every community.



The process of redistricting occurs every 10 years after Census data is taken and used to redraw the lines for voting districts. While each state has its own process, in Connecticut, the General Assembly is tasked with the responsibility of redrawing legislative and congressional district lines.



The NDRC is a group formed to provide Democrats with a central source for comprehensive strategy but also help that is customized for every state, Burton said.



She explained that the NDRC is focused on making sure any maps generated from redistricting are fair. “The map is fair if the voters are the ones determining the outcome of the election,” Burton said.



She said the process of redistricting has to be transparent with public participation. Burton added the most recent Census data shows that the country is getting more diverse, urban and suburban. It’s getting less rural.



Therefore, redistricting has to account for population changes in any given district, Burton said.



The Reapportionment Committee in Connecticut just recently completed a series of public hearings on the issue.



Go to the Committee’s website for more information about redistricting, including testimony submitted by political leaders and citizens.



You can listen to the podcast in full below: