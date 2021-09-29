‘Building Bridges Nonprofit Week’ Kicks Off Monday

The Alliance for Nonprofit Growth and Opportunity (TANGO) will partner with various for-profit organizations to deliver virtual educational sessions to help non-profits as it starts its “Building Bridges Nonprofit Week” on Monday, Oct. 4.

TCORS Capitol Group (TCG) will offer a virtual educational session about Connecticut’s political landscape at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The session, titled “Connecticut Politics – What’s Next?” will discuss state politics but also cover the American Rescue Act as well as other issues. Speakers will be Alan Deckman, TCORS President & Principal Owner, TCORS, and John Bailey, Senior Lobbyist at TCORS.

The session is part of TANGO’s annual Building Bridges Nonprofit Week, from Monday, Oct. 4 through Wed., Oct. 6. Events include an Invitational Golf Tournament, scheduled for Monday, that will help provide scholarships for those in the nonprofit sector to pay for professional development who can’t otherwise afford to. There will then be two days of free Virtual Educational Sessions hosted by TANGO partners. To register, go here.

Other topics of these sessions will cover cryptocurrency and digital marketing.

TANGO describes its mission as creating partnerships between nonprofit and for-profit organizations.