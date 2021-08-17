Work_Space in Manchester to Host Art in Action: Young Artists’ Vision of 2020

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving will bring its exhibit – titled Art in Action: Young Artists’ Vision of 2020 – to Work_Space in Manchester through Sept. 24.



The exhibit features the work of teenagers from the foundation’s 29-town region where they explored their experiences living in a pandemic. The exhibit features visual art and music.



Part of the revitalization of downtown Manchester, Work_Space is a municipally-owned space. It includes three art galleries and media-equipped meeting spaces. It is located at 903 Main St.



Hours for the galleries are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. The Galleries are free and open to the public, but groups with more than five people must call 860.647.3168 or email galleries@WORKSPACEmanchester.com to set up appointments.



In addition, Work_Space will host, both in-person and online, an Art in Action Panel discussion from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The panel will feature artists from the Art in Action and Staycation exhibits. The Staycation exhibit also explores experiences during the pandemic, specifically what local activities artists visited during a time that travel was limited.

The Panel will feature special guest speaker Jackie Coleman, Senior Community Impact Officer at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. RSVP is required for this event. For more information, go here.