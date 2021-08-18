TCORS Capitol Group Pulls Together Glossary for Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency’s profile continues to rise in the financial world, but prospective investors may not know many of the terms associated with this particular currency.



TCORS Capitol Group LLC has put together a glossary for cryptocurrency, exploring various terms covering a variety of topics, including “blockchain technology” and “decentralization” as it pertains to the field.



According to Investopedia, cryptocurrency is “a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend.”



The glossary can be found here.



TCORS Capitol Group LLC is a government relations and management firm located in Glastonbury.