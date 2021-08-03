Greater New Haven Creative Sector Relief Fund To Award Grants to Artists of Color

The Greater New Haven Creative Sector Relief Fund is accepting nominations of Black, Brown, and Indigenous artists in the area for grants as part of its focus on economic and racial justice, the Arts Council of Greater New Haven has announced.



“Our hope is to support an equitable, anti-racist recovery for our community by investing in Black, Brown, and Indigenous artists,” according to a post on the group’s website. “This aligns with the shared efforts of our organizations to fight systemic racism and white supremacy culture in the arts sector and the ever-widening wealth gap due to the pandemic.”



The fund will award $10,000 each to assist artists with various expenses including childcare, purchasing equipment, or to be saved for use later. Individuals can nominate themselves.

“This will provide these artists with the recognition they deserve and the financial stability they need to navigate this critical moment,” according to the post.



The Community Advisory Board will make the final decision on awards.



Nominations can be submitted here.

For more information, email Megan@NewHavenArts.org or call 203-772-2788.