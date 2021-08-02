Finalists Announced for 2021 Women of Innovation Awards

Nearly 40 women are finalists for the 17th annual Women of Innovation Awards for their work in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) are recognizing 36 women representing a variety of backgrounds such as scientists, researchers, academics, manufacturers, student leaders, entrepreneurs, and technicians.



According to a press release, the awards are “earned by women innovators, role models, and leaders in STEM.”



The finalists were nominated in 10 categories of Innovation and Leadership: Youth, Collegian, Secondary Academic, Postsecondary Academic, Research, Community, Entrepreneurial, Small/Medium Business, and Large Business; and an award for Inspiring STEM Equitability, presented to an individual for promoting equality and diversity in STEM, according to the release.



A list of the finalists can be seen here.



The awards event will be held Oct. 14.