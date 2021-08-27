CT State Dental Association Welcomes New Executive Director

The Connecticut State Dental Association (CSDA), a statewide professional membership organization with more than 2,000 members, has a new executive director.



The CSDA has appointed Kathlene Gerrity to the position, according to an announcement made this week. Gerrity most recently served as executive director of the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation.



Gerrity said in the announcement that she plans on spending the next few months meeting the group’s members. Gerrity will work with the CSDA’s staff and Board of Governors to meet members’ needs and to help provide “optimal care to their patients.”



“Both myself and the CSDA Board of Governors are pleased to welcome Kathlene to the CSDA team,” Dr. Mimi DeLessio-Matta, President of the CSDA, said in the announcement. “She will be a great leader and we are positive that Kathlene will guide the association in the right direction through the years to come.”



The CSDA, a constituent of the American Dental Association, has around 2,200 members. The public can go to the CSDA’s website to learn more about what the group does and to find a dentist to make an appointment.