CT State Dental Association Urges Dental Professionals To Get Vaccinated

Dental professionals should get vaccinated for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, according to the Connecticut State Dental Association in a recently released statement.

The Association, which advocates for its 2,300 members statewide, “strongly” encourages dental professionals to get vaccinated in accordance with the American Dental Association’s policy, the statement reads. The CSDA’s announcement is consistent with a statement released in late July by the ADA, which is not yet calling for a vaccination mandate.

Dr. Annemarie DeLessio-Matta, president of the CSDA, said these professionals have shown that health and safety has been a top priority through the pandemic.

In a report released by the ADA’s Health Policy Institute, 89.8% of dentists surveyed across the nation have reported being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As we continue to hear about rising infection rates due to the Delta variant, I know dentists are doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” DeLessio-Matta said. “Dentists are essential health care providers and we need to set an example, and show that vaccines are safe. We need to continue to do our part and follow the CDC guidelines. Both the CSDA and ADA are asking members to get the COVID-19 vaccine, if they have not yet done so. And to encourage dental team members and patients to do the same.”

For more information on current guidelines, go to the state Department of Public Health’s website.