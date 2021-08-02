CT Food Bank / Foodshare Gets New Head of Food Operations

A Ridgefield resident with more than 20 years experience working with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola as well as consulting for the nonprofit sector is the new Head of Food Operations for Connecticut Food Bank / Foodshare, the agency recently announced.

Scott Kemp will lead the food bank’s food sourcing, transportation, distribution, and warehousing of food, according to the announcement released by the food bank. Kemp will also be responsible for engaging food donors and ensuring that the organization complies with food safety as well as worker and volunteer safety regulations.

Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare are the state’s two regional food banks that officially united in January. With the help of more than 7,000 volunteers, Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare made sure that enough food reached families and individuals to equal nearly 40 million meals through more than 700 community-based hunger-relief programs, including food pantries, community kitchens, and emergency shelters, according to its website.

Kemp’s experience includes sales and delivery operations and business development with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. As an Encore CT Fellow from the University of Connecticut, Kemp consulted for various community foundations such as Building Neighborhoods Together in Bridgeport. He is also a member of the state’s Department of Agriculture’s working group to improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Agriculture.

Scott earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Melba, live in Ridgefield and have two daughters, Ella and Charlotte.