CT Audubon Society Releases Video Regarding Bird Virus

The Connecticut Audubon Society recently organized an expert panel discussion on the condition that is killing birds, and has now posted the video from that event for the public.



The Zoom discussion, titled “Dying Birds: What We Know and What We Don’t Know,” features various experts including: Jenny Dickson, Director of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Wildlife Division; Brian Evans, Ph.D., Migratory Bird Ecologist at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center; Salvatore Frasca, DVM, Director of the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Connecticut, and; Patrick Comins, Executive Director of the Connecticut Audubon Society.



The discussion covered a variety of subjects including what tests on the birds have shown, the extent of the problem, and potential causes. State officials continue to advise residents against feeding birds and to temporarily take down birdbaths.



According to the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook page, the state DEEP’s Wildlife Division continues to collect reports and submit samples for testing as one more bird (a cardinal) was submitted to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory. Results for the five cases submitted previously are still pending, though avian influenza and Newcastle disease have been ruled out, according to the post.



To report a live bird in distress, contact a wildlife rehabilitator here.