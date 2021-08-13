Brown Rudnick Attorney Recognized as New York Law Journal 2021 Rising Star

An attorney from Brown Rudnick’s Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring Practice Group has been selected as one of the New York Law Journal’s 2021 “Rising Stars,” the firm has announced.

Uchechi Egeonuigwe, who is based out of the firm’s New York office, is receiving this honor as one of “the region’s most promising lawyers under 40 in their professional practice and in the legal community,” according to the announcement from the Journal.

Egeonuigwe – a former judicial law clerk in the District of Utah and judicial extern in the Central District of California – “represents creditor groups, investors, equity holders, and individual borrowers in matters related to restructuring stressed and distressed companies,” according to her biography.

“Uchechi is deeply committed to diversifying the legal profession and creating opportunities for students and attorneys that are traditionally underrepresented in the profession,” officials from Brown Rudnick said through a press release.

In addition to this latest award, Egeonuigwe has received the following honors: The Best Lawyers in America’s 2021 “One to Watch” for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Lawyers of Color 2020 “Hot List,” and winner of the American Bar Association’s 2021 “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyer” Award. She also maintains a pro bono practice through her work with the Lawyers Alliance and New York Legal Assistance Group.

The full list of the New York Law Journal’s Rising Stars can be found here.