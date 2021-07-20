Public Invited to Olympic Opening Ceremony Viewing Party at Parkville Market

HARTFORD – The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate the Olympic Opening Ceremony at a viewing party from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at Parkville Market.



Organizers say Parkville Market, located at 1400 Park St., features 21 restaurants with worldwide cuisine. Participating vendors will offer guests $2 to $3 bites representing their countries.



Guests who purchase three or more small bites can use punch cards to enter a raffle to win bronze-, silver-, and gold-level prizes. Winners will be drawn at the end of the night and contacted the following day.



The first food hall in Connecticut, Parkville Market is located in the former Capitol City Lumber Co. Building.