Journey Home Welcomes 2 New Directors to Leadership Team

Journey Home, a Hartford non-profit that works to end homelessness, has announced two changes to its senior leadership.

The organization has welcomed Sarah Dimaio Pavone as its director of strategy, and Lisa Quach as its interim director of housing, agency representatives said.

According to a prepared release, Pavone, who has worked at several homeless service agencies in the Capitol region, came to Journey Home from the Friendship Service Center in New Britain where she was the director of programs. She graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Quach has served in various roles at Journey Home for the last five years – most recently as the Coordinated Access Network (CAN) Housing Solutions and Racial Equity Manager Before coming to Journey Home five years ago, Quach worked at several housing and domestic violence organizations in Massachusetts.