Head of Downtown Agency Stepping Down

The head of the Connecticut agency charged with supporting downtown revitalization across the state is resigning from the post after four years.



Patrick McMahon, Chief Operating Officer of Connecticut Main Street Center (CMSC), is stepping down after July 30. The agency announced that its Associate Director, Kimberley Parsons-Whitaker, will step in as Interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.



“It has been an honor and privilege to work with CMSC’s talented staff and dedicated volunteer Board in assisting communities with the critically important work of downtown revitalization. I’m confident I’m leaving the organization in good hands, with a stable financial footing and solid relationships that will help secure CMSC’s future,” McMahon said in a release.



McMahon stepped into the position after founding CEO John Simone.

Among his accomplishments, McMahon was credited with supporting the reuse of historic buildings, transit-oriented development, and small business assistance. According to the release, McMahon secured $350,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for each of the next two years in an effort to assist downtowns in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. During the last four years, 16 new communities joined the CMSC.



CMSC officials say they will continue working with agencies such as the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and increase its outreach programs. The state Department of Economic and Community Development and Eversource Energy are CMSC’s Founding Sponsors.