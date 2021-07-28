Hartford Foundation Announces More Than $540,000 For Social Justice Projects

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced Monday that it has approved more than $540,000 for 16 projects in the area that will address systematic racism as well as increase social and economic mobility for Black and Latinx residents, the nonprofit’s representatives said.



The foundation announced that this is the first of two rounds of funding in 2021 through its “Access Grants” program. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and while the initial grants will cover one year, representatives said if the recipients can show “progress toward and potential for impact during and beyond the grant period,” they will be considered for continued support in the future.



A full list of the projects and the amount of the grant awards can be found here.

To submit an application for the second round, nonprofits and community organizations can submit a proposal by Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Click here for more information or to fill out an application. Questions may be directed to: applications@hfpg.org.