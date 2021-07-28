Food Bank to Host First Statewide Walk for Hunger

Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare are putting on their first statewide Walk Against Hunger as a combined organization on Saturday, Sept. 18.



Registration is now open for the event, which will be held virtually and in person at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. start for the walk itself.



Funds from the walk, which raised $300,000 last year, will help support the group’s mission to fight hunger not only through Connecticut Food Bank / Foodshare, but also the partner agencies that help serve 545,000 people, including 164,000 children, organizers said. Because of the pandemic, Connecticut saw a 28% increase in food insecurity, according to the nonprofit’s website.



Renee DiNino from The River 105.9 and Scot Haney from WFSB will be the emcees. The event is free to the public and there is no registration fee.

• Register here



The boards of directors of both Foodshare and Connecticut Food Bank voted in January to approve the union between the state’s two largest nonprofit anti-hunger organizations.