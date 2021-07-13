CCM Prepares Toolkit to Help Local Leaders With Questions About American Rescue Plan Funding

Public and private sector experts have collaborated to produce a toolkit to assist local governments in figuring out how to best use federal funds they are receiving through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), according to the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.



CCM’s ARP Advisory Service Committee has been working on the toolkit, a 20-page PDF document, for the past several months and CCM officials say they expect the toolkit to be updated as it develops additional tools and adds more resources for local officials.



Information provided in the toolkit includes what can be done with the funding, what uses are not allowed under the ARP, reporting and compliance requirements, and recommendations on how to maximize the funding. CCM representatives say local leaders can also contact members of the Advisory Service Committee with any questions.



Connecticut will receive $2.55 billion in ARP funding – $1.56 billion to general government and an additional $995 million to boards of education.



The toolkit can be found here. A list of committee members can be found here.