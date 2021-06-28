State Officials Recognize Young Students Who Stepped Up to Computing Challenge

State officials recently recognized 13 submissions from individual students and teams who came up with apps to accomplish various goals – including saving power, helping victims of domestic abuse, and developing good study habits – as part of the Lt. Governor’s second annual computing challenge.



The event, organized by the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls, is meant to encourage young women to consider careers in coding. The submissions came from schools across the state and three different age groups. Submissions jumped from 372 in the first year to 430 in 2021.



“Careers in coding and computing are the good-paying jobs of the future, yet these fields are too often lacking in representation of women and people of color,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “The submissions recognized as part of the Lt. Governor’s computing challenge show that when young women and girls are provided opportunities and encouragement to pursue their passions in STEM learning, they can do incredible things.”



The recognized submissions were as follows:



Elementary School

Community Helpers

Jade Arroyo-Flecha, 3rd Grade

Montessori Magnet School – Hartford, CT

Power Off

Harshitha Rajashekar, Prasheetha Yerrajunnugari ,Manvitha Peela, and Nidhi Motamarri, 5th Grade

Stamford Charter School of Excellence – Stamford, CT

True Friend

Shreya Nambiar, 5th Grade

Pleasant Valley Elementary School – South Windsor, CT



Middle School

Small Changes

Devi Patel-Gandhi, Misthi Patel-Gandhi, 6th and 5th Grades

Brooklyn Middle School – Brooklyn, CT

Be Positive: A Platformer

Genevieve Corricelli, 7th Grade

East Granby Middle School – East Granby, CT



High School

Carbon Savvy

Zoe Akwanda, 9th Grade

Platt Technical High School – Milford, CT

Open Up

Rik Roy, 10th Grade

Ellington High School, Ellington, CT

Breathe

Hrithika Ravishankar, Mantra Burugu, 11th Grade

Farmington High School, Farmington, CT



Girl Scouts Featured Submission

TeamKids4Nature

Abigail Esterheld, 4th Grade

Girl Scout Troop 60421 and North Haven Public Schools, North Haven, CT



Tallan Featured Submission

Simple Thought

Jake Simoes, 11th Grade

W.F. Kaynor Technical School – Waterbury, CT



AT&T Featured Submission

Study With Me

Jennifer Yang, 12th Grade

North Haven High School, North Haven, CT



Infosys Featured Submission

Best Technical Design: Squad

Christian Stiker

Stamford, CT

Most Innovative: Vivo

Suchita Srinivasan, 7th Grade

Dodd Middle School, Cheshire, CT