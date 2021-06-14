ARTC Praises Income Tax Exclusion, Announces New Executive Director and Scholarship Winners

It’s been a year of transition, and some legislative success, for an organization that advocates for the state’s retired teachers.

The Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut (ARTC) recently praised the state’s General Assembly for its passage of the 50% State Income Tax exclusion for retired teachers, included in the state’s recently-passed biennial budget.

Representatives from ARTC, which represents 16,000 members, affiliates, and advocates for Connecticut’s 38,000 retired teachers, say this measure will encourage retired teachers to stay in Connecticut.

“In fact, approximately 9,000 retired teachers have already left Connecticut, the largest number leaving Fairfield County, bringing their tax dollars with them. A 50% Connecticut income tax exclusion will be an incentive for many retired teachers to stay in state, and contribute to the State’s economy,” according to testimony submitted to the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee in March.

ARTC APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Tammy Gowash has joined the Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut, Inc. as its new executive director, having retired from Somers High School after 30 years as a Health and Physical Education Teacher. A Somers native, Gowash has also been an advisor to SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and SSS (Students Supporting Students). She has also been a nurse’s aide and an EMT/Firefighter.



A graduate of Springfield College, Gowash recently earned her Masters in Educational Technology from the University of Connecticut.



2021 WINNERS OF THE GLENN MOON SCHOLARSHIPS

After reviewing 83 applicants, the Glenn Moon Scholarship Board has awarded two students scholarships to help with their college tuition while they pursue degrees in education.

Alexandra Podgorska from Rocky Hill has received the $2,000 four-year renewable scholarship. She will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall to major in English education.

Marissa Walsh from Norwalk received the $1,500 one-year scholarship. She will attend Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York and will major in elementary education.

The Glenn Moon Scholarship is funded by donations from ARTC affiliates and members. Organizers say the pandemic has made it difficult to get contributions.



To contribute to the Glenn Moon Scholarship Fund, send a donation to the committee’s treasurer by sending to: Brad Hayward, 148 Lewis Road, Bristol, CT 06010. Donations can be made in honor of a loved one or an educator.