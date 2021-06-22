CT Trial Lawyers Association Names New President

The incoming president of the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association is thanking outgoing president Stephanie Roberge for meeting the challenges of heading the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic when courts were at a standstill and jury trials brought to a halt.

New President Anastasios T. Savvaides recently wrote a message to the Association’s membership in which he praised Roberge’s ability to address issues facing trial lawyers in these unusual circumstances.

“Instead of dealing with the usual legislative session, she had to navigate three different legislative sessions dealing with the police accountability bill, numerous COVID-19 bills which were proposed to deal with statutes of limitations and various forms of immunity along with the usual defense of pro-business legislation and finally the most arduous piece of legislation to revamp the Claims Commission and get those claims moving again,” Savvaides wrote.



The organization will continue its push to get jury trials – “one of the pillars of our strength as trial lawyers” – back on track. Savvaides also praised Executive Director Joan Maloney and Director of Continuing Legal Education Katie Marino for their work in assisting members by conducting business virtually and offering free CLE webinars.

Savvaides’s entire message can be read here.



Savvaides is an attorney with Wocl Leydon in Stamford. His practice areas include personal injury and medical malpractice. Roberge is an attorney with Kennedy, Johnson, Schwab and Roberge in New Haven, where she focuses primarily on medical malpractice litigation.