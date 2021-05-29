Two Women Tie for 2021 CT Entrepreneur In Economic Development

The head of CityCenter Danbury and a development specialist with the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development have been honored for their work in helping businesses on both the state and local level.

CityCenter Danbury Executive Director Angela Wong and Lindy Lee Gold, senior development specialist with the state DECD, were recently named as 2021 CT Entrepreneur Winners in the Economic Development category during the 5th annual Connecticut Entrepreneur Awards.

The CT Entrepreneur Awards is a product of the CT Entrepreneur Event Organizers consortium, and the awards celebrate entrepreneurs and ventures.

Gold has been involved with the state’s CARE grant program, which was launched to help small businesses and nonprofits through the pandemic, according to awards website. Gold also partnered with the city of New Haven and the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven (CFGNH) to establish a segregated loan fund for women- and minority-owned businesses in the 20-town area served by the CFGNH.

Wong’s efforts to bring economic development to Danbury’s downtown by engaging businesses through marketing campaigns and helping them navigate through government processes were the reasons why she was honored.

According to the awards website, Wong worked to reach out to immigrant-owned and new businesses to address financial difficulties. She also was a source of information regarding grants and help with permits. During the pandemic, CityCenter, an organization devoted to revitalizing the Main Street district, developed “Downtown Strong,” a marketing campaign to bring attention to downtown businesses through social media and promotional videos.

