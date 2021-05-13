The Connecticut Law Tribune Honors Attorneys For Making a Difference

The Connecticut Law Tribune recently honored several attorneys for making a profound difference in the legal profession during its sixth annual 2021 Connecticut Legal Awards.

The publication recognized DeVaughn Ward, of Ward Law LLC in Hartford, with its “Attorney of the Year” award for his work with incarcerated individuals who are living with, or in danger of contracting, Hepatitis C. Ward worked with inmates who filed a federal lawsuit against the commissioner of the state Department of Correction in 2018, and now 500 inmates have since been cured of the disease. The case was settled in November 2020, and requires that every inmate who enters the system until March 2022 to be tested and treated for the disease.

Ken Krayeske, who has a firm in Hartford, worked with Ward on behalf of the inmates. The Connecticut Attorney General defended the state in the matter. Both Krayeske and Ward were honored with the “Giant Slayer” award, which goes to attorneys in smaller firms that take on a “David vs. Goliath” situation.

“It’s a humbling accomplishment,” Krayeske said of the settlement back in January. “It’s a small step in the long walk for health care for all.”

The publication announced that Angela Schlingheyde, director of Civil Legal and Court Advocacy Services for the Center for Family Justice, is the winner of its “Games Changes” award. The “Game Changes” award is presented to an attorney who “has made a difference in the field of law” and a “positive force for change,” according to a description of this category.



Schlingheyde is a former prosecutor in Miami Dade County, Florida, where she specialized in cases involving domestic and sexual violence. At the Center for Family Justice, Schlingheyde helped launch the Justice Legal Center, the state’s first legal incubator, and the center’s Pro Bono Legal Center.



The Connecticut Law Tribune also awarded two attorneys from the Hartford office of Brown Rudnick for their work in litigation.

Mark S. Baldwin and Dylan P. Kletter, partners in Brown Rudnick’s Litigation & Arbitration practice group, were awarded the “Litigation Department of the Year” in the Business/Commercial Litigation category.



According to the firm, Baldwin’s and Kletter’s work includes including litigating “high stakes commercial litigation disputes” such as major post-closing M&A disputes related to fraud, breach of contract, indemnity issues, tax refunds, earn-outs, working capital adjustments, deferred compensation, representations and warranties insurance policies, and significant portfolio company related litigation.

For a full list of the awards, with the winners and finalists included, go here.