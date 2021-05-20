TCG Welcomes New Association Management Executive

Glastonbury-based TCORS Capitol Group, LLC (TCG) has announced its new Association Management Executive, who brings with him decades of experience with Association and Board management.



Charles (Chip) Marsh will officially join TCG on May 25. Company officials say Marsh “is widely known as a highly collaborative professional who brings vast experience in association leadership development, strategic planning, and membership development to our clients.”



Marsh’s career includes stints with Association Resources, Choate Rosemary Hall, and Wire Association International. Among his volunteer experience, Marsh has previously served the Connecticut Society of Association Executives as president, and is currently secretary of the Branford Rotary Foundation.



Marsh is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the US Chamber of Commerce’s Institutes for Organization Management.



TCG is a government relations and association management firm.