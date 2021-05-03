Spreading the Word

Whether it’s through a newsletter or meetings, some Connecticut organizations for advocacy are making sure to get important information to its members and the public.

The Alliance: The Voice of Community Nonprofits, which advocates for several organizations through the state, has released its most recent newsletter, the “Nonprofit Voice.” Included in this issue is an update about the state budget, and a listing of new members. It can be accessed here. The Alliance has been very vocal about the need for the state legislature to increase funding for Connecticut’s nonprofits, and has voiced its support of the proposed budget passed by the legislature’s Appropriations Committee, which includes a $470 million increase in funds for community nonprofits by Fiscal Year 2027.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) has published its annual purchasing guide – the Directory of Products and Services – for its member cities and towns. The guide lists a variety of businesses that offer products and services used by these municipalities. The guide can be accessed here.

The Connecticut Council of Small Towns (COST) has two informational meetings coming up.

The first is a May 18 session during which organizers will provide tips on how to prepare affordable housing plans to meet community needs. Affordable housing plans are required to be done by June 30, 2022. The session is free for COST members, but non-members can attend for a $25 fee. To register, go here.

COST will hold another informational meeting from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on June 17 after this year’s legislative session wraps up. This will be an opportunity for members to hear about new laws and budget issues affecting their towns. To register, go here.