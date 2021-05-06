Goodwin’s Food Pantry Recognizes Local Businesses

Goodwin University’s food pantry recently recognized members of the local business community with its Community Partners Appreciation Award.

The awards were to recognize local businesses – ShopRite in Manchester, Granny’s Pie Factory in East Hartford and Stop & Shop in East Hartford – which have continued to be strong supporters of the Ann B. Clark Transitions Food Pantry through donations for students in need and their families.

Organizers said Stop & Shop hosted seven pre-COVID food drives (2018 and 2019). More than 4,500 pounds of food was collected in total and more than $5,000 raised. Shop Rite has consistently provided perishable and non-perishable food and has been a partner with the food pantry for more than seven years, according to Ann Zajchowski, community outreach specialist for the pantry.

This past holiday season, Granny’s Pie Factory contributed apple pies. Holidays bags that were put together in November included frozen roaster chickens from ShopRite while Stop & Shop provided gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and canned vegetables, Zajchowski said.

The pantry was created in 2011 and is named for Ann B. Clark, Provost Emeritus. It maintains a stock of non-perishable food items for its students. Right now the pantry is looking for donations of snacks like crackers, and drinks such as juice or water, as the pantry serves many families with small children and snacks are the most difficult to get based on prices.

More information about the pantry can be found here. Goodwin University is located in East Hartford.