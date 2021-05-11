Connecticut State Dental Association Installs New Board of Governors

The Connecticut State Dental Association recently installed its new Board of Governors, while thanking Dr. Tam Le, who served as CSDA president for the past year.
Below is a list of the entire 2021-2022 board:
- Dr. Annemarie DeLessio-Matta, President
- Dr. Bethaney Brenner, President Elect
- Dr. Nancy Treiber, Vice President
- Dr. Steven Hall, Treasurer
- Dr. Tam Le, Immediate Past President
- Dr. Kevin McLaughlin, District I
- Dr. Michael Safian, District III
- Dr. Jennifer You, District IV
- Dr. Jonathan Knapp, District V
- Dr. Polina Simanovich, District VI
- Dr. Gary Dubin, District VII
- Dr. Mark Desrosiers, Speaker of the House
- Dr. Aditya Tadinada, Editor
The CSDA is a professional organization that has a membership of 2,300 licensed dentists in the state. The group supports legislation that it identifies as protecting high quality dental care for the Connecticut’s residents, and sponsors outreach programs. For more information about the CSDA, go here.