Connecticut State Dental Association Installs New Board of Governors

The Connecticut State Dental Association recently installed its new Board of Governors, while thanking Dr. Tam Le, who served as CSDA president for the past year.

Below is a list of the entire 2021-2022 board:

Dr. Annemarie DeLessio-Matta, President

Dr. Bethaney Brenner, President Elect

Dr. Nancy Treiber, Vice President

Dr. Steven Hall, Treasurer

Dr. Tam Le, Immediate Past President

Dr. Kevin McLaughlin, District I

Dr. Michael Safian, District III

Dr. Jennifer You, District IV

Dr. Jonathan Knapp, District V

Dr. Polina Simanovich, District VI

Dr. Gary Dubin, District VII

Dr. Mark Desrosiers, Speaker of the House

Dr. Aditya Tadinada, Editor

The CSDA is a professional organization that has a membership of 2,300 licensed dentists in the state. The group supports legislation that it identifies as protecting high quality dental care for the Connecticut’s residents, and sponsors outreach programs. For more information about the CSDA, go here.