Brown Rudnick Attorneys Ranked in Latest Chambers USA Guide

Chambers USA, an organization devoted to ranking lawyers and law firms across the country, ranked several attorneys from Brown Rudnick in its Chambers USA Guide 2021.

The categories where Brown Rudnick was listed were: bankruptcy/restructuring; energy & natural resources; environment; and real estate. The guide is published annually and its research provides readers with statistics, client feedback, and firm overviews. For more information about Chamber USA or to look up all the rankings, visit here.

The Brown Rudnick lawyers individually ranked in Chambers USA Guide 2021 are:

USA Nationwide: Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Robert Stark

Connecticut: Environment

Douglas Cohen

Franca DeRosa

Massachusetts: Bankruptcy/Restructuring

William Baldiga

Sunni Beville

Jeffrey Jonas

Steven Pohl

Massachusetts: Real Estate

Thomas Phillips

Matthew Kinell “Associate to Watch”

New York: Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Robert Stark

New York: Intellectual Property: Patent

Ian DiBernardo

New York: Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Jason Sobel

Washington, D.C.: Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Stephen Best

Washington, D.C.: Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Eric Goodman

Washington, D.C.: Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Peter Willsey