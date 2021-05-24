Brown Rudnick Attorneys Ranked in Latest Chambers USA Guide

Chambers USA, an organization devoted to ranking lawyers and law firms across the country, ranked several attorneys from Brown Rudnick in its Chambers USA Guide 2021.
The categories where Brown Rudnick was listed were: bankruptcy/restructuring; energy & natural resources; environment; and real estate. The guide is published annually and its research provides readers with statistics, client feedback, and firm overviews. For more information about Chamber USA or to look up all the rankings, visit here.
The Brown Rudnick lawyers individually ranked in Chambers USA Guide 2021 are:
USA Nationwide: Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Connecticut: Environment
Massachusetts: Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Massachusetts: Real Estate
Matthew Kinell “Associate to Watch”
New York: Bankruptcy/Restructuring
New York: Intellectual Property: Patent
New York: Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Washington, D.C.: Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Washington, D.C.: Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Washington, D.C.: Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets