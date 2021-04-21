ShopBlackCT.com and Hill-Stead Museum to Highlight Black-Owned Businesses

ShopBlackCT.com is showcasing Black-owned businesses during two June events, including one at Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington.



The first one, scheduled from 6 until 8 p.m. on June 4, will be a Facebook Live showcase event, which is free to attend. There will be 5-minute showcases by 23 businesses from across the state. The showcase will stream through ShopBlackCT.com’s Facebook page.



The Black Arts & Culture Fest will happen from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 5 at the Hill-Stead Museum grounds in Farmington.



Organizers say that the festival is designed as an early Juneteenth celebration. Admission is free and will be held outdoors. The festival will feature regional Black artists, organizations and businesses, offering visual art, food, music and family activities. Social distancing will be maintained.



The vendor fee is $75. There are 35 spots available. To request a vendor application, go here. The applications are due by May 7.