New Newsletter Features Updates from UConn Tech Park

“Inside UConn Tech Park” is a new newsletter featuring articles about activities at the research facility, located near the university’s main Storrs campus.



S. Pamir Alpay, executive director at UConn Tech Park, said he got the idea for the newsletter after seeing what other organizations were doing and thought it might be a good way to let people know what is going on at the tech center.



UConn officials say that the facility promotes expansion of industry partnerships, research and development and economic growth in the state. The 114,000-square-foot building hosts state-of-art labs, where small and large businesses can collaborate with faculty experts, officials said.

