Lamont Opens New Round of State Grants For School Security, Emergency Communications Systems

The state’s public and private schools have until June to apply for funding under two state grant programs that will help districts pay for security infrastructure improvements and emergency communications systems upgrades, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced this week.



In addition to K through 12 schools, eligible childcare centers and preschools who can demonstrate they have received threats can apply for these grants. The state is accepting applications now, with the first part due June 15 and the second part due June 30, according to the announcement.



There is a total of $10 million in funding with $5 million earmarked for each program.



Funds from the School Security Competitive Grant Program (R5 SSGP) can be used for door locks, penetration-resistant window film, scan cards/access control systems, security lighting, and camera systems.



Funds from the Multi-Media Interoperable Communications Systems Program (MM SSGP) can help pay for systems that can transmit immediate communications or notifications to law enforcement agencies. Cameras, radios, and panic buttons will be considered but must have the capability of transmitting communications/notifications to law enforcement and/or their call centers, officials said.

There are virtual information sessions available. School representatives are asked to send an email to schoolsecuritygrant@ct.gov for the TEAMs meeting link (indicate which session you would like to attend.)

Public Schools – MM SSGP and R5 SSGP – Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 1:00 pm

Private Schools- MM SSGP and R5 SSGP – Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 10:00 am

Public Schools – MM SSGP and R5 SSGP – Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 1:00 pm

Private Schools – MM SSGP and R5 SSGP- Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

For more information and to submit an application for either grant program, go here.