3 Awarded For Professionalism and Activism

Three professional women from area firms have been recognized for their work in their respective fields.

Stephanie Báez, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Global Strategy Group

City and State NY, a political journalism group, awarded Báez the 2021 Above & Beyond Award. The recognition goes to 40 women, such as civil rights leaders, political candidates and innovators, who are “working toward a fairer future.”

In addition to her role with Global Strategy Group, Báez volunteers for Meals on Wheels and Union Settlement, which provides East Harlem residents with education, wellness and community-building programs.





Shari Dwoskin, Brown Rudnick Senior Associate in the Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring Practice Group

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly has recognized Dwoskin with its 2021 Excellence in the Law Up & Coming Lawyer award.

The award goes to attorneys who have “gone above and beyond in their professional practice and in the legal community.”

Dwoskin is also Co-Chair of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation New England Board of Directors.





Stella Laguado, Operations Director at Camelo Communication LLC

Laguado has been recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 award recipients by the Orlando Business Journal. She is in charge of the day-to-day management of projects, ensuring they are done on time and within budget.

Prior to coming to Camelo Communication, Laguado was an ad sales representative for Caracol Radio, Columbia’s largest radio network.